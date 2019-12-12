Offaly deaths and funerals (December 12)

Edward (Eddie) Bennett - Voilet Bank, Clonbullogue, Offaly / Laois

Reposing at his residence from 6pm on Wednesday evening with recital of the Rosary at 9pm, arriving Thursday to The Sacred Heart Church, Clonbullogue, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in Coolegagan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. House private on Thursday morning, please.

Peter Daly, Westfield, Castletown, Laois / Ballycumber, Offaly

Reposing at his daughter Geraldine's residence Westfield, Castletown (EirCode R32 FK84) this Wednesday evening (Dec. 11th.) from 3 o'c with rosary in the house at 8 o'c. Removal this Thursday morning (Dec. 12th.) at 11.30 o'c to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown (EirCode R32 KT22) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown.

David Lawlor, Marian House, Killeigh, Offaly / Clonaslee, Laois

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning the 12th of December at 10.00am in St. Patrick’s Church, Killeigh, Co. Offaly (Eircode: R35 H343) followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Edward (Eddie) Bennett, Voilet Bank, Clonbullogue, Offaly / Laois

Reposing at his residence from 6 o'clock on Wednesday evening with recital of the Rosary at 9 o'clock, arriving Thursday to The Sacred Heart Church, Clonbullogue, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in Coolegagan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. House private on Thursday morning, please.

John McLoughlin, Church View, Shinrone, Offaly

Reposing on Thursday in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone, from 5pm until 7pm, followed by rosary. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone and burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Shinrone.

Cecilia Buckley (née Lynch), Radharc na Mara and Muiríoch, Dingle, Kerry / Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle, Friday evening from 4 p.m. followed by removal at 6 p.m. to St. Mary's Church, Dingle. Funeral Saturday, after 11 a.m. Mass, to Keelmalkeadar Cemetery.







