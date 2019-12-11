Offaly deaths and funerals (December 11)

Kathleen WHELAN (née Duffy) - 52 Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Ina (Sabina) SLEVIN (née Egan) - Springpark, Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Banagher Cemetery.

Chrissie Reynolds (née Cox) - The Hill, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge, Banagher, on Tuesday from 3.30pm until 6.15pm, with removal afterwards to St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher arriving for prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday afternoon at 1.30pm followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery.

Hugh CARR - Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly Pallas Lake, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing in Carnegie's Funeral Home, (A94 XK28) 19 The Crescent, Monkstown, Dublin from 5pm until 7pm on Tuesday evening. Funeral arriving in St. Manman's Church, (R32 FW20) Clonaslee, Co. Laois on Wednesday for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Clonaslee Cemetery.

Edward (Eddie) Bennett - Voilet Bank, Clonbullogue, Offaly / Laois

Reposing at his residence from 6pm on Wednesday evening with recital of the Rosary at 9pm, arriving Thursday to The Sacred Heart Church, Clonbullogue, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in Coolegagan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. House private on Thursday morning, please.

Peter Daly, Westfield, Castletown, Laois / Ballycumber, Offaly

Reposing at his daughter Geraldine's residence Westfield, Castletown (EirCode R32 FK84) this Wednesday evening (Dec. 11th.) from 3 o'c with rosary in the house at 8 o'c. Removal this Thursday morning (Dec. 12th.) at 11.30 o'c to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown (EirCode R32 KT22) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown.

David Lawlor, Marian House, Killeigh, Offaly / Clonaslee, Laois

Reposing at his home, Marian House, Killeigh, Co. Offaly (Eircode: R35 FF97) on Wednesday the 11th of December from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning the 12th of December at 10.00am in St. Patrick’s Church, Killeigh, Co. Offaly (Eircode: R35 H343) followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

