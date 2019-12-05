Offaly deaths and funerals (December 5)

Micheál Redmond, Castleview Park, Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Bill Lenaghan, Loughaun, Durrow, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 5, at 10am in St. Colmcille's Church, Durrow with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family fowers only.

Mary Ellen Cowley (née Kearney) - Laughaun, Tullamore, Offaly / Clonaslee, Laois

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Friday from 4pm until removal at 6pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10am with burial, after Mass, in St. Colman's Cemetery, Mucklagh.