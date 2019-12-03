Offaly deaths and funerals (December 4)

Sheila Flynn (née Downes), Ballykilmurray, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday from 4.30pm until removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery.

Sheila Murdock (née Dwyer), Presentation Place, Birr, Offaly / Belmullet, Mayo

Reposal on Tuesday at her daughter Brigid’s residence ( 11 Scurragh, Birr) from 4’oc. to 8’oc. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45’oc. for Funeral Mass at 11’oc. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House private Wednesday morning please.

Micheál REDMOND, Castleview Park, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Bill Lenaghan, Loughaun, Durrow, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home (R35 Y1X4) on Wednesday, the 4th of December, from 5pm until rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, the 5th of December, at 10am in St. Colmcille's Church, Durrow with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family fowers only.