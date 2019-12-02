Offaly deaths and funerals (December 3)

Nuala Hayes, Main Street, Moneygall, Offaly

Reposing at Donavan's Funeral Home, Moneygall on Monday from 6.30-8pm. Removal to Moneygall Church arriving at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon and burial afterwards in Dunkerrin Cemetary.

Sheila Flynn (née Downes), Ballykilmurray, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday from 4.30pm until removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery.

Willie Connors, Ballyegan, Birr, Offaly

Reposing today, Monday, at his niece Maura Nolan's residence at Ballyegan, Birr from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Private removal on Tuesday to St. Colman's Church, Kilcolman for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock and burial afterwards in Ettagh Cemetery.

Sheila Murdock (née Dwyer), Presentation Place, Birr, Offaly / Belmullet, Mayo

Reposal on Tuesday at her daughter Brigid’s residence ( 11 Scurragh, Birr) from 4’oc. to 8’oc. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45’oc. for Funeral Mass at 11’oc. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House private Wednesday morning please.

Brian Heaton, Clonsast, Bracknagh, Offaly

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Tuesday from 7pm with Prayers at 8pm. Private Cremation to take place later.