Offaly deaths and funerals (November 29)

Susan Walsh (née O'Leary) - Meadow Brooke, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Joseph DUGGAN - 25 The Old Mill, Tara Street & formerly Store Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Friday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by private cremation.

Michael Cummins, Fr. Killian Crescent, Edenderry, Offaly

Removal on Friday at 11.30am, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Bernie Sheeran, William Street, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House strictly private, please.

John Sullivan, Kilcoole, Wicklow / Edenderry, Offaly

John will repose at the family home from 4pm until 8pm on Friday, 29th November. House private on Saturday morning prior to the removal at walking pace to St. Anthony’s Church, Kilcoole arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by interment in Kilquade New Cemetery.

Anne Hunt (née Byrne), Ballymacrossan, Geashill, Offaly

Reposing in her home today, Thursday, from 6pm. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Friday from 2pm until 5.30pm. Family time thereafter untill removal at 6.45pm to St. Mary’s Church, Raheen, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday afternoon at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clonaghadoo. Eircode R35XW14.