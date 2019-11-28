Offaly deaths and funerals (November 28)

Susan Walsh (née O'Leary) - Meadow Brooke, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Patrick (Paudge) LEAVY - Clonmeen, Rhode, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm in St. Peter's Church, Rhode followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Joseph DUGGAN - 25 The Old Mill, Tara Street & formerly Store Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Friday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by private cremation.

Malachy Dolan - Curraghavarna, Banagher, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery.

Michael Cummins, Fr. Killian Crescent, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30am, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Bernie Sheeran, William Street, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House strictly private, please.