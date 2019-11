Joseph (Joe) Daly, Clonkelly, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Monday from 5.’oc. – 7.’oc. with rosary at 7’oc. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45’oc. for Funeral Mass at 11’oc. followed by burial in St. John’s Cemetery, Rath. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Birr Community Nursing Unit.