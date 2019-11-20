Offaly deaths and funerals (November 21)

Lizzy Kelly (née Walsh), 10 Presentation Place, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 4’oc. – 6’oc. Removal from her home on Thursday morning at 10.45’oc. to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45’oc. for Funeral Mass at 11’oc. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Loretto FARRELLY (née Coughlan), 208 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Thursday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Patrick "Patsy" Hoolan, Clashagad, Roscrea, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly

Reposing in St. Patrick's Funeral Home, Dunkerrin on Thursday evening from 5.00 with removal at 7.15 arriving in St. Mary's Church, Dunkerrin at 7.30. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Offaly Palliative Care.

Alice MORRISSEY (née Slevin), 40 Castleview Park, Edenderry, Offaly



Reposing at her home (Eircode R45 EP80) this Thursday and Friday from 2pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm each evening. Removal on Saturday at 11.30am, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12 o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

June FOX (née O'Sullivan), Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at her niece Deborah's home; 51 Derrycorris Drive, Edenderry (Eircode R45 R627) this Wednesday and Thursday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm each evening. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 o'clock in St. Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Dessie Dunne, 102 The Green, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at his niece Karen's residence, 42 The Green, Clara on Thursday from 1pm until rosary at 6pm. Removal at 6.45pm to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Julianne DILLON (née O'Shea), Clonmacnois, Shannonbridge, Offaly

Reposing at Esker Rí Nursing Home, Clara on Thursday (Nov. 21st) from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (Nov. 22nd) in St. Ciaran's Church, Shannonbridge at 11am. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnois.