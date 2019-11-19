Offaly deaths and funerals (November 20)

Anna TWOHEY (née O'Connor), Late of O'Connor Square, Tullamore, Offaly

Anna's Funeral will take place in Kent.

Lizzy Kelly (née Walsh), 10 Presentation Place, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 4’oc. – 6’oc. Removal from her home on Thursday morning at 10.45’oc. to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45’oc. for Funeral Mass at 11’oc. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Loretto FARRELLY (née Coughlan), 208 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Thursday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.