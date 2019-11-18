Offaly deaths and funerals (November 18)

Peter Lynch - Colehill, Kinnegad, Meath / Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Monday from 7pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11.15am, arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Ballinabrackey for 12pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballyboggan Cemetery.

Mary (Biddie) Ely (née Brereton) - Garranroe, Moyne, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary / Shinrone, Offaly

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

Mary Kate Dolan - Clonlyon, Belmont, Offaly

Reposing at the Nursing Home on Sunday evening from 5pm until Removal at 6.20pm to St.Ciaran's Church, Clonfanlough arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise Cemetery.

Billy Cornally, Cloughatanny, Clara, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards to Kilcurley cemetery.

Sean CONWAY, 6 Ard Aoibhinn, Mountbolus, Offaly / Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning from the home of his sister Sadie Murray (Lowertown, Mountbolus), to St. Brigid's Church, Mountbolus, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Lowertown Cemetery.