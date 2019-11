Peter LYNCH, Colehill, Kinnegad, Meath / Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Monday (18th November) from 7pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday (19th November) at 11.15am, arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Ballinabrackey for 12o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballyboggan Cemetery.