Offaly deaths and funerals (November 14)

Liam (Sam) WILLIAMS, Castleview Park, Edenderry, Offaly / Kildare

Removal on Thursday at 11.30am arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12 o'clock Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Michael SWEENEY, 72 Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, Collins Lane, Tullamore, for Service at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Peter LYNCH, Colehill, Kinnegad, Meath / Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Monday (18th November) from 7pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday (19th November) at 11.15am, arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Ballinabrackey for 12o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballyboggan Cemetery.