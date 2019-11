Liam (Sam) WILLIAMS, Castleview Park, Edenderry, Offaly / Kildare

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home Edenderry this Tuesday and Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm each night. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12 o'clock Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.