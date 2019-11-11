Offaly deaths and funerals (November 11)

George Hackett, Birr Community Nursing Unit, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Sunday from 4pm – 6pm with removal to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Jimmy (The Star) Dunne - 82 The Green, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at his home (Eircode R35YW32) on Sunday from 2pm until rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Brigid's church, Clara arriving for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the monastery cemetery, Clara. House private on Monday morning please.

Mary Coleman (née Wynne) - Plougastel Court & late of Horkans Hill, Westport, Mayo / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at McGing's Funeral Home (F28 RX58), Westport on Monday evening from 5pm until 6pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am in The Church of the Assumption (R35 KD62), Tullamore with the funeral proceeding to Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.