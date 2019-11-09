Offaly deaths and funerals (November 9)

John Mahon, Coologue, Fivealley, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Friday from 4.30’oc. – 7.30’oc. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. James’s Church, Eglish at 10.45am. for Funeral Mass at 11am. followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, House Private, please.

George Hackett, Birr Community Nursing Unit, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Sunday from 4pm – 6pm with removal to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.