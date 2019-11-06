Offaly deaths and funerals (November 7)

Richard (Richie) Murphy, Tubberdaly, Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at his home (Eircode R35 NV91) this Wednesday and Thursday from 4pm to 9pm with Rosary each night at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30am arriving to St. Peter's Church, Rhode for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

John Mahon, Coologue, Fivealley, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Friday from 4.30’oc. – 7.30’oc. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. James’s Church, Eglish at 10.45’oc. for Funeral Mass at 11’oc. followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, House Private, please.

George Hackett, Birr Community Nursing Unit, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Sunday from 4’oc. – 6.’oc with Removal to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 6.30’oc. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11’oc. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.