Offaly deaths and funerals (November 5)

Michael Patrick O'Connor - The Derries, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Tuesday from 6pm - 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Tess (Teresa) HAND (née Carty), Carton West, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home (R35 XV50) on Tuesday from 4pm until rosary that night at 8pm. Private family removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

John Daly, Kylebeg Close, Church Street, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Monday from 4oc until prayers at 8oc. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher, arriving for requiem Mass at 11oc with burial afterwards in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Unit, Birr Day Care Centre. House private on Tuesday morning.