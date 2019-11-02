Offaly deaths and funerals (November 2)
Offaly deaths and funerals
Willie Spain, Thomastown, Rath, Birr, Offaly
Funeral Mass on Saturday (November 2nd) in St. James' Church, Eglish, at 10.30am followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.
Agnes Brophy (née Grogan), Ballincur, Kinnitty, Offaly / Tipperary
Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30pm in St Flannan's Church, Kinnitty followed by burial in St. Flannan’s Cemetery, Kinnitty.
Patricia Kershaw (née Dunne), Lumcloon, Cloghan, Offaly
Reposing in Lawless' Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village, on Saturday evening from 3:15 pm until removal at 5:15 pm to St. Brigid's Church Mount Bolus, arriving at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1:00 pm. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mount Bolus.
Kit Mahon, Eneghan House, Walsh Island, Offaly
Reposing at her residence on Saturday from 3pm with Removal on Sunday at 6:30pm arriving Church of the Immaculate Conception Walsh Island at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.
Paddy Molloy (The Beetman) - Rahan Road, Tullamore, Offaly
Funeral Mass on Saturday the 2nd of November at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore and burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore
Michael Patrick O'Connor - The Derries, Edenderry, Offaly
Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Tuesday from 6pm - 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Kathleen Coffey (née Finlay) - The Bungalow, Ballinahown, Athlone, Westmeath / Ballinahown, Offaly
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, the Strand, Athlone on Sunday evening from 4-00 pm until 7-00 pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12-00 noon in St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown with burial afterwards in Clonmacnoise.