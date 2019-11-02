Offaly deaths and funerals (November 2)

Willie Spain, Thomastown, Rath, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Saturday (November 2nd) in St. James' Church, Eglish, at 10.30am followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Agnes Brophy (née Grogan), Ballincur, Kinnitty, Offaly / Tipperary

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30pm in St Flannan's Church, Kinnitty followed by burial in St. Flannan’s Cemetery, Kinnitty.

Patricia Kershaw (née Dunne), Lumcloon, Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing in Lawless' Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village, on Saturday evening from 3:15 pm until removal at 5:15 pm to St. Brigid's Church Mount Bolus, arriving at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1:00 pm. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mount Bolus.

Kit Mahon, Eneghan House, Walsh Island, Offaly

Reposing at her residence on Saturday from 3pm with Removal on Sunday at 6:30pm arriving Church of the Immaculate Conception Walsh Island at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Paddy Molloy (The Beetman) - Rahan Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Saturday the 2nd of November at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore and burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore

Michael Patrick O'Connor - The Derries, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Tuesday from 6pm - 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Kathleen Coffey (née Finlay) - The Bungalow, Ballinahown, Athlone, Westmeath / Ballinahown, Offaly

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, the Strand, Athlone on Sunday evening from 4-00 pm until 7-00 pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12-00 noon in St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown with burial afterwards in Clonmacnoise.