Offaly deaths and funerals (November 1)

Willie Spain, Thomastown, Rath, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Saturday (November 2nd) in St. James' Church, Eglish, at 10.30am followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen BUCKLEY (née Gorman), Ballykilmurray, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at Esker Rí Nursing Home on Thursday from 4.30pm until removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving at 7.15pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10am followed by burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Noel CLANCY, “Montini”, Knockowen Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Friday afternoon to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Agnes Brophy (née Grogan), Ballincur, Kinnitty, Offaly / Tipperary

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Friday from 3.30’oc. – 6.45’oc with Removal to arrive at St. Flannan’s, Church, Kinnitty at 7.30’oc. (via Fivealley/Rath). Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30’oc. followed by burial in St. Flannan’s Cemetery, Kinnitty.

Patricia KERSHAW (née Dunne), Lumcloon, Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing in Lawless' Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village, on Saturday evening from 3:15 pm until Removal at 5:15 pm to St. Brigid's Church Mount Bolus, arriving at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1:00 pm. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mount Bolus.