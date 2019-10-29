Offaly deaths and funerals (October 30)

Oliver (Ollie) Evans, 5 St Joseph's Tce, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9:30am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Dorothy (Babe) Sutherland (née Bagnall), Ballinagar House, Ballinagar, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home (R35 HX56) on Tuesday the 29th of October from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral service on Wednesday the 30th of October at 2pm in St. Mary's Church, Geashill Village, burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.