Offaly deaths and funerals (October 29)

Kieran Rocke, St. Kieran's Park, Shannonbridge, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning to St Ciaran's Church, Shannonbridge for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise.

Sean Guinan, Ballyvora, Ferbane, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday afternoon at 3pm. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery.

Oliver (Ollie) Evans, 5 St Joseph's Tce, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9:30am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Dorothy (Babe) Sutherland (née Bagnall), Ballinagar House, Ballinagar, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home (R35 HX56) on Tuesday the 29th of October from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral service on Wednesday the 30th of October at 2pm in St. Mary's Church, Geashill Village, burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Peter O'Rourke, Eyrecourt, Galway / Offaly

Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Clonfert Church for 12 noon on Tuesday, 29th of October. Burial afterwards in Clonfert Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to the Galway Hospice Foundation.