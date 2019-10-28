Offaly deaths and funerals (October 28)

Kieran Rocke, St. Kieran's Park, Shannonbridge, Offaly

Respoing at his home on Monday from 3pm to 6pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Ciaran's Church, Shannonbridge for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise.

Patsy Walsh (née Gavigan) - Colgan's Bridge, Killane, Edenderry, Offaly / Tyrrellspass, Westmeath

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12.00 in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Sean Guinan, Ballyvora, Ferbane, Offaly

Sean will repose at his home on Monday from 3pm until removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday afternoon at 3pm. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery.

Joseph (Joe) Gleeson - Knocbbarron, Kinnitty, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

Funeral to arrive at St. Flannan’s Church, Kinnitty on Monday morning at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12pm followed by burial in Rath Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, Tullamore Hospital.