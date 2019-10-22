Offaly deaths and funerals (October 22)

Josie Hourigan (née Sullivan), Curraghvarna, Banagher, Offaly / Lorrha, Tipperary

Reposing at her home on Monday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am at St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House strictly private on Tuesday morning, please.

Mary FOGARTY, Killurin, Killeigh, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Maurice O'Toole, Moneygall, Offaly / Rhode, Offaly / Rathdowney, Laois

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, arriving at St Joseph’s Church, Moneygall, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Dunkerrin New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

Eilish O'Neill, Millgrove, Bracknagh, Offaly

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Tuesday from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10:15am arriving St Brochan's Church, Bracknagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Brochan's Cemetery, Bracknagh.