Offaly deaths and funerals (October 21)

Antoinette Lally-O'Keeffe, Kishavanna, Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 10.00am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Josie Hourigan (née Sullivan), Curraghvarna, Banagher, Offaly / Lorrha, Tipperary

Reposing at her home on Monday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am at St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House strictly private on Tuesday morning, please.

Mary FOGARTY, Killurin, Killeigh, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Monday evening from 3:00pm until Removal at 5:45pm to St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh, arriving 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Maurice O'Toole, Moneygall, Offaly / Rhode, Offaly / Rathdowney, Laois

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, arriving at St Joseph’s Church, Moneygall, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Dunkerrin New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.