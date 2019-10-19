Offaly deaths and funerals (October 19)

Urszula Przepiora, 1 The Orchard, Farmleigh, Riverstown, Tipperary / Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45am. for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Elizabeth (Betty) Guinan (née Hughes), Ballydownan, Geashill, Offaly

Removal on Saturday at 12:15pm arriving St Mary's Church, Raheen for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael (The Ghost) Kirwan, Bulfin Park, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Saturday morning to St. Brendan's Church, Birr to arrive at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery. House Private on Saturday morning, please.

Rose Flynn (née Guinan) - Portovola, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home on Friday from 4.30pm until 6.15pm with removal afterwards to St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher arriving for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery.

Antoinette Lally-O'Keeffe - Kishavanna, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at her home in Kishavanna (EIRCODE R45 HE29) this Saturday and Sunday with Rosary at 8pm on both evenings. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10.00am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.