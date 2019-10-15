Offaly deaths and funerals (October 16)

Teresa O'SHEA (née Gorman), 82 Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Patricia O'CONNOR (née Tyrrell), Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Wednesday from 5pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.