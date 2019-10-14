Offaly deaths and funerals (October 15)

Joe McCormack - The Hill, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home, Banagher on Monday from 4.30pm until 6.15pm. Removal afterwards to St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher, arriving for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery.

Teresa O'SHEA (née Gorman), 82 Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday from 5pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.