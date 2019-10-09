Offaly deaths and funerals (October 9)

Marcella (Cella) MORRISSEY (née MORAN), Monatrim, Spollanstown, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive in St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Maura (Mary) Duffin, Drimnagh, Dublin / Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road, Drimnagh for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards to St. Manchan's Cemetery, Boher, Ballycumber, Co. Offaly, arriving at 12.30pm approx.