Offaly deaths and funerals (October 8)

Enda O'BRIEN, The Bungalow, Cloneygowan, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Monday from 2pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Mary's Church, Raheen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Agnes O'Brien (née Pakenhan), Westgate, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15 o'c. to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45 o'c. for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Carrig Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Friends of Birr Community Nursing Unit.

Marcella (Cella) MORRISSEY (née MORAN), Monatrim, Spollanstown, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening from 6pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive in St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Maura (Mary) Duffin, Drimnagh, Dublin / Offaly

Reposing at St. James' Hospital mortuary on Tuesday at 2.30pm until 4pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road, Drimnagh for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards to St. Manchan's Cemetery, Boher, Ballycumber, Co. Offaly, arriving at 12.30pm approx.