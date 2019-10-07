Offaly deaths and funerals (October 7)

William STONES, Beechmount, Kilcoursey, Clara, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am with Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Seamus CARROLL, “Jeand’arc”, New Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Breda CONNOLLY (née Shanley), 109 Arden Vale, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Sunday at 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday to arrive at the Church of the Assumption for 12.30pm Requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Riada House Comfort Fund.

Enda O'BRIEN, The Bungalow, Cloneygowan, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Monday from 2pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Mary's Church, Raheen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Agnes O'Brien (née Pakenhan), Westgate, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at John and Carmel's residence (Kylenamuck, Carrig, Eircode: R42C973), on Monday from 5 o'c. – 8 o'c. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15 o'c. to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45 o'c. for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Carrig Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Friends of Birr Community Nursing Unit.