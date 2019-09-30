Offaly deaths and funerals (September 30)

Mary Costello, Rosemary Street, Roscrea, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Chrisie Reade (née Judge), Castleview Park, Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations to St. Luke's Cancer Hospital - Dublin and Oncology Unit, Tullamore Hospital - if desired.

Billy FARRELL, Springfield, Cappincur, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday evening from 5pm until removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by burial after Mass in Cappincur Cemetery.