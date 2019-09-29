Offaly deaths and funerals (September 29)

Mary Costello, Rosemary Street, Roscrea, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen Gorman (née Hyland), Killeenmore, Killeigh, Offaly

Funeral arriving St Mary's Church, Raheen on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. The 9am Mass on Sunday morning in St. Mary's Church, Raheen is cancelled due to the Funeral Mass.

John Kenny, Greenwich, London, England, late of Ballyclare, Ferbane, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane. Interment of Ashes afterwards in High Street Cemetery.

Chrisie Reade (née Judge), Castleview Park, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at her Home (EIRCODE R45 YN47) this Sunday from 2pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations to St. Luke's Cancer Hospital - Dublin and Oncology Unit, Tullamore Hospital - if desired.