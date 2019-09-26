Offaly deaths and funerals (September 27)

Michael Martin, Cuba, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Friday from 3oc until 8oc. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher arriving for Requiem Mass at 11oc, with burial afterwards in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. House private on Friday morning. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Banagher Branch Offaly Hospice.

Jim LAMBE, 171 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly / Mountbolus, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Thursday and Friday from 5pm until Rosary at 8pm both nights. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

William Parsons, 16 Drumbane, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Friday from 6’oc. to 8’oc. Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 10.15’oc. to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45’oc. for Funeral Mass at 11’oc. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Seamus Dignam, Hill-Top Tullamore Road, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Friday from 3pm until rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Family flowers only. House private on Saturday morning please.