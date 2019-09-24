Offaly deaths and funerals (September 25)

Mary Ryan (née Greene), Bloomhill, Ballinahown, Athlone, Westmeath / Athlone, Offaly

Reposing on Wednesday at the Strand Funeral Home, Athlone from 3.30 o'clock, with removal at 6 o'clock to St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown, arriving at 6.30 o'clock. Mass of the resurrection on Thursday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Clonmacnoise.

Karl WALSH, 7 Marian Square, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at the Home of his parents, 7 Marian Square, Clara, on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the Monastary Cemetery, Clara.

Callium Taylor Egan, 4 Oak View Kilcoursey, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from his home on Wednesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

James (Jimmy) FLYNN, Castle Street, Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Tuesday (Sept. 24th) from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (Sept. 25th) to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery.

T.J. O'Neill, 57 St Joseph's Terrace, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Monday evening from 8 o'clock with Rosary at 9 o'clock. Reposing all day Tuesday with Rosary on Tuesday evening at 9 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30 arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

Michael Curtis, Late of Rockfield and Bennettsbridge, Athy, Kildare / Birr, Offaly / Laois

Reposing at his daughter Marie and Niall Mahers's residence (R42 YE94), Derrybeg, Clareen, Birr from 3pm on Wednesday afternoon until the conclusion of prayers, which begin at 9pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Thursday morning, to arrive at Seir Kieran's Church, Clareen for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Seir Kieran's Cemetery. House private Thursday morning please .