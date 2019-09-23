Offaly deaths and funerals (September 24)

Mary Ryan (née Greene), Bloomhill, Ballinahown, Athlone, Westmeath / Athlone, Offaly

Reposing on Wednesday at the Strand Funeral Home, Athlone from 3.30 o'clock, with removal at 6 o'clock to St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown, arriving at 6.30 o'clock. Mass of the resurrection on Thursday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Clonmacnoise.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) COUGHLAN (née Kilmartin), Ballyclare, Ferbane, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning (Sept. 24th) to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Karl WALSH, 7 Marian Square, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at the Home of his parents, 7 Marian Square, Clara, on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the Monastary Cemetery, Clara.

Callium Taylor Egan, 4 Oak View Kilcoursey, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from his home on Wednesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

James (Jimmy) FLYNN, Castle Street, Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Tuesday (Sept. 24th) from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (Sept. 25th) to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery.