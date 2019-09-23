Offaly deaths and funerals (September 23)

Anne Murray (née Bergin), Lisheen, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Sunday, 22nd September, from 4 o'clock until 6.30 o'clock with removal to arrive at St. James Church, Eglish on Monday, 23rd September, for 11 o'clock funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, Donations if desired to Birr Community Nursing Unit. House private on Monday morning.

Mary Ryan (née Greene), Bloomhill, Ballinahown, Athlone, Westmeath / Athlone, Offaly

Reposing on Wednesday at the Strand Funeral Home, Athlone from 3.30 o'clock, with removal at 6 o'clock to St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown, arriving at 6.30 o'clock. Mass of the resurrection on Thursday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Clonmacnoise.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) COUGHLAN (née Kilmartin), Ballyclare, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at Ferbane Nursing Home on Monday (Sept 23rd) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (Sept. 24th) to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.