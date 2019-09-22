Offaly deaths and funeral details (September 22)

Patrick (Paddy) MURRAY - St. Francis Street, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Sunday from 4.30pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 11.30am, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to "Friends of Tullamore Hospital".

Mary Dunne - Garryhinch, Portarlington, Offaly

Removal on Sunday arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12:15pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Catherine (Kate) DALY (née Dunican) - Ballyclare, Ferbane, Offaly

Removal on Sunday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery.

Anne Murray (née Bergin) Lisheen, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Sunday from 4pm until 6.30pm with removal to arrive at St. James' Church, Eglish on Monday, 23rd September, for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Birr Community Nursing Unit. House private on Monday morning.

House Private On Sunday Morning Please.



