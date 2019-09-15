Offaly deaths and funeral details (September 15)

Thomas Kenny, London, England and late of Ballyclare, Ferbane, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Sunday in Ss Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont at 12 noon. Interment of Ashes afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Michael Corcoran - Carraig Cluain, Tullamore, Offaly / Walsh Island, Offaly

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Sunday from 4pm with Removal at 6:10pm arriving Church of the Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island at 7pm (via the Pike Road). Requiem Mass on Monday at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations If Desired To The Friends Of Tullamore Hospital.

William McIntyre - Coolfin, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at his home in Coolfin on Monday from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher arriving for Mass at 11am burial afterwards in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery.

Aileen Cahalan (née Tobin) - Curnamult, Terryglass, Nenagh, Tipperary / Shinrone, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Branch of Alzheimer’s Society.

Brigid Horan (née Kelly) - Boolinarrig, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in Kilmahunna Cemetery, Lusmagh.

Dan Brannock - Cloneygowan, Offaly

Removal on Sunday at 12:30pm arriving St Mary's Church Raheen for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House Private On Sunday Morning Please.