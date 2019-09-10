Offaly deaths and funerals (September 11)

Eithne Hynan (née Kiernan), Shandra, Portarlington, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Harry Edge, Pigeonstown House, Kinnitty, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday at 2pm in St. Brendan’s Church of Ireland, Birr followed by burial in St. John the Baptist Graveyard, Eyrecourt. House Private Please.

Rita Bannon (née Moore), Kilbarrack, Dublin / Ballybough, Dublin / Rhode, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am in St. Agatha’s Church, Nth William Street followed by Cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. No flowers by request, donations to St. Francis Hospice.

Paul HANNON, East Barnet, London and late of Moynure, Brosna, Birr, Offaly

Mass for the happy repose of his soul, in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone will take place on Saturday 21st September at 1 o clock. Private burial of his ashes in St. Cronan's Cemetery, Roscrea.