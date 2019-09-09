Offaly deaths and funerals (September 9)

Jackie Devine, 29 Marian Square, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Monday from 4.30pm until removal at 6.15pm to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving at 6.45pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am. Cremation to take place afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 3pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dochas, Tullamore.

Bernadette ( Dettie) Hayes (née Nea), High Street, Birr, Offaly / Mullingar, Westmeath

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11’oc. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to The Stroke Unit, Mullingar Hospital. House Private Please.

Tommy Farrell, Rooaunmore, Claregalway, Galway / Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Síoraíocht (Eircode H91 XH02) in the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St James, Claregalway on this (Monday, September 9th) evening from 5.00 o'c. with removal to the Church of the Assumption and St James, Claregalway at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00 o'c, with burial in Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

Eithne Hynan (née Kiernan), Shandra, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Tuesday from 4:30pm with Removal at 6:50pm arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.