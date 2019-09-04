Offaly deaths and funerals (September 5)

Oliver Redican, Tullowhill, Tullow, Carlow / Clonfanlough, Offaly

Arriving at The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, for prayers at 7pm on Wednesday. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team. Donation box in The Church.

Teresa Parkinson (née Finn), Roscrea Road, Crinkill, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Thursday from 5’oc. – 7’oc. Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr on Friday morning at 10.45’oc. for Funeral Mass at 11’oc. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Leah Cully, 98 Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home this Thursday from 2pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am in Church of the Assumption, Tullamore followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry. The Family would like Bright Colours to be worn as a celebration of Leah's life.