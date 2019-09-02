Offaly deaths and funerals (September 2)

Oliver (Ollie) YOUNG, Lismullin, Tara, Meath / Kilcormac, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in Temple Kiernan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Althzeimers Day Centre, Kells Rd, Navan.

Stephen Michael RIGNEY, Clonboniff, Belmont, Offaly

Removal will take place on Monday morning (Sept. 2nd) to Ss. Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

John (Jacko) Murphy, Late of 58 The Green Kilminchy, Portlaoise, Laois / Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Monday from 7:30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday at 9:20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.