Offaly deaths and funerals (August 30)

Celine CONWAY (née Jaffray), 69 Clontarf Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Ann (Nan) McDONAGH (née Doyle), 15 Meadow Close, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Friday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Noel ROSNEY, Hill Road, Cloghan, Offaly / Blueball, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home, Banagher on Friday (Aug.30th) from 4pm until Removal at 6.15pm to St Mary's Church, Cloghan arriving at 6.45pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday (Aug. 31st) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery.

John Kennedy, Church Street, Clara, Offaly

Memorial mass on Saturday 31st August at 11a.m St Brigid’s Church, Clara burial afterwards in Monastary cemetery, Clara