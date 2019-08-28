Offaly deaths and funerals (August 29)

Timmy Nugent, Coolroe, Roscrea, Tipperary / Birr, Offaly

Reposing at his residence E53PX05 on Wednesday, 28th August, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday to Saint John's Church, Ballybritt. Co Offaly, for funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Dungar Cemetery. House strictly private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Unit and Oncology Unit, Tullamore Hospital.

Celine CONWAY (née Jaffray), 69 Clontarf Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Thursday evening from 6pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Ann (Nan) McDONAGH (née Doyle), 15 Meadow Close, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Friday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.