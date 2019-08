Sean Walsh, Roundhill, Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at his daughter Mary's residence, Curragh Upper, Kilcormac R42 EW81, on Tuesday, August 27th, from 2pm to 7pm for arrival to John the Baptist Church, Rath, for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 28th, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rath Ccemetery. Family flowers only, please.