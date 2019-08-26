Offaly deaths and funerals (August 26)

Sean Walsh, Roundhill, Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at his daughter Mary's residence, Curragh Upper, Kilcormac R42 EW81, on Tuesday, August 27th, from 2pm to 7pm for arrival to John the Baptist Church, Rath, for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 28th, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rath Ccemetery. Family flowers only, please.

James Clougher, 8 Bengal Lodge, Birr, Offaly



Reposing at Loughnane's Funeral Home, Birr, on Monday from 6pm until 8pm. Cremation will take place at a later date.