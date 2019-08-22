Offaly deaths and funerals (August 23)

Evelyn Wakefield (née Forde), Toora, Shinrone, Birr, Offaly / Moate, Westmeath

Reposing at her residence at Toora, Shinrone, Birr R42HW74, today, Thursday, from 4pm until 8pm, followed by prayers. House strictly private on Friday. Removal on Friday to St. Patrick's Church, The Pike, Ballingarry, Roscrea E53H771, for funeral Mass at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Mary's Church of Ireland Churchyard, Shinrone R42WD83. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice and Irish Cancer Research c/o Treacy's Funeral Directors, Shinrone.

Margaret (Peg) Stephens (née Murray), Rathure, Killyon, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Friday evening from 5’oc. to 7’oc. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning in St. John’s Church, Rath at 11’oc. followed by burial in Rath Cemetery. House private Saturday morning please.