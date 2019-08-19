Offaly deaths and funerals (August 20)

Bernadette Walsh (née Clinton), Killanena, Caher, Clare / Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12pm, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Galway Hospice or Cancer Research.

Johnny Fitzpatrick, 98 The Green, Clara, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Family flowers only donations if desired to The Oncology Unit at The Midland Regional Hospital,Tullamore. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Paddy Cummins, Gracefield, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at the Nursing Home on Tuesday from 6pm with Removal at 7:15pm arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.