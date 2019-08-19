Offaly deaths and funerals (August 20)
Offaly deaths and funeral details
Bernadette Walsh (née Clinton), Killanena, Caher, Clare / Tullamore, Offaly
Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12pm, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Galway Hospice or Cancer Research.
Johnny Fitzpatrick, 98 The Green, Clara, Offaly
Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Family flowers only donations if desired to The Oncology Unit at The Midland Regional Hospital,Tullamore. House private on Tuesday morning please.
Paddy Cummins, Gracefield, Portarlington, Offaly
Reposing at the Nursing Home on Tuesday from 6pm with Removal at 7:15pm arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.