Offaly deaths and funerals (August 16)

John McEVOY, Killurin, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home (R35 FX26) on Friday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the local cemetery.

John Andrew (Johnny) CORCORAN, Ballykeane, Geashill, Offaly

Reposing at the home of his brother Colm, 34 Curragh Hill, Ballinagar, on Thursday from 6pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Reposing again all day Friday until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Saturday to St Mary's Church, Raheen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Burial, after Mass, in the adjoining cemetery.

May CONWAY (née Ravenhill), Ballinamona, Durrow & Ballydaly, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.